Garden of Peace Sessions w/ Yasmin Williams

Yasmin Williams

$75.00

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Performance begins at 6:30PM.

—————

General Admission • Limited to 50 guests

All ages welcome • Advance tickets required

—————

Join acclaimed guitarist Yasmin Williams for an intimate evening of live music in the Garden of Peace, a private garden in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Named one of NPR Music's Breakthrough Artists of 2021 and recognized by Pitchfork as one of 25 New and Rising Artists Shaping the Future of Music, Yasmin Williams has become one of the most inventive guitarists of her generation.

Every Garden of Peace Session is professionally filmed and recorded. As a guest, you'll experience the unique atmosphere of a live performance being thoughtfully captured for future release, becoming part of a one-of-a-kind creative experience.

YOUR EVENING INCLUDES:

- Thoughtfully arranged General Admission seating

- Complimentary nearby parking with professional shuttle service to the garden

- Complimentary light refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages

- Professionally filmed and photographed live performance

- Arrival instructions emailed before your visit

SESSION SCHEDULE:

- Complimentary shuttle service: Begins at 5:15 PM (continuous throughout the evening)

- Garden opens: 5:30 PM

- Performance begins: 6:30 PM

- Performance are 45–60 minutes

