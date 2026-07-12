Garden of Peace Sessions w/ Tomo Nakayama

Tomo Nakayama

$57.00

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Performance begins at 6:30PM.

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General Admission • Limited to 50 guests

All ages welcome • Advance tickets required

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Join Seattle artist Tomo Nakayama for an intimate evening of live music in the Garden of Peace, a private garden in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Known for his thoughtful songwriting and immersive live performances, Tomo Nakayama has spent more than two decades crafting music that moves gracefully between intimate indie folk, expressive piano, and lush sonic landscapes. His newest album, Ocean, was recognized as one of KEXP listeners' favorite albums of 2025, while KEXP described him as "a fixture in Seattle music.”

Every Garden of Peace Session is professionally filmed and recorded. As a guest, you'll experience the unique atmosphere of a live performance being thoughtfully captured for future release, becoming part of a one-of-a-kind creative experience.

YOUR EVENING INCLUDES:

- Thoughtfully arranged General Admission seating

- Complimentary nearby parking with professional shuttle service to the garden

- Complimentary light refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages

- Professionally filmed and photographed live performance

- Arrival instructions emailed before your visit

SESSION SCHEDULE:

- Complimentary shuttle service: Begins at 5:15 PM (continuous throughout the evening)

- Garden opens: 5:30 PM

- Performance begins: 6:30 PM

- Performance are 45–60 minutes

