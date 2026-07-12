Garden of Peace Sessions w/ Noah Gundersen

Noah Gundersen

$75.00

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Performance begins at 6:30PM.

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General Admission • Limited to 75 guests

All ages welcome • Advance tickets required

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Join Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen for an unforgettable evening of live music in the Garden of Peace, a private garden in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Known for crafting deeply intimate songs that linger long after the final note fades, Noah Gundersen blends raw vulnerability with poetic precision to explore love, loss, hope, and the quiet resilience of being human. Beneath the towering trees of the Garden of Peace, his music finds a setting as intimate and inviting as the songs themselves.

Every Garden of Peace Session is professionally filmed and recorded. As a guest, you'll experience the unique atmosphere of a live performance being thoughtfully captured for future release, becoming part of a one-of-a-kind creative experience.

YOUR EVENING INCLUDES:

- Thoughtfully arranged General Admission seating

- Complimentary nearby parking with professional shuttle service to the garden

- Complimentary light refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages

- Professionally filmed and photographed live performance

- Arrival instructions emailed before your visit

SESSION SCHEDULE:

- Complimentary shuttle service: Begins at 5:15 PM (continuous throughout the evening)

- Garden opens: 5:30 PM

- Performance begins: 6:30 PM

- Performance are 45–60 minutes

