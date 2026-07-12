Garden of Peace Sessions w/ Marisa Anderson

Marisa Anderson

$57.00

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Performance begins at 6:30PM.

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General Admission • Limited to 50 guests

All ages welcome • Advance tickets required

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Join acclaimed guitarist Marisa Anderson for a truly special evening of live music in the Garden of Peace, a private garden in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her fluid, emotionally rich playing transforms composition and improvisation into something wholly her own. The New Yorker calls Anderson "one of the most distinctive guitar players of her generation," while NPR has described her as among "this era's most powerful players."

Every Garden of Peace Session is professionally filmed and recorded. As a guest, you'll experience the unique atmosphere of a live performance being thoughtfully captured for future release, becoming part of a one-of-a-kind creative experience.

YOUR EVENING INCLUDES:

- Thoughtfully arranged General Admission seating

- Complimentary nearby parking with professional shuttle service to the garden

- Complimentary light refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages

- Professionally filmed and photographed live performance

- Arrival instructions emailed before your visit

SESSION SCHEDULE:

- Complimentary shuttle service: Begins at 5:15 PM (continuous throughout the evening)

- Garden opens: 5:30 PM

- Performance begins: 6:30 PM

- Performance are 45–60 minutes

