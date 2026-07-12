Garden of Peace Sessions w/ Elijah Bossenbroek

Elijah Bossenbroek (8/22)

$25.00

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Performance begins at 6:30PM.

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General Admission • Limited to 50 guests

All ages welcome • Advance tickets required

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Join pianist and composer Elijah Bossenbroek for an intimate evening of live music in the Garden of Peace, a private garden in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Elijah helped launch the very first Garden of Peace Session. We're honored to welcome him back for an evening where music, nature, and community come together through his expressive original piano compositions.

Every Garden of Peace Session is professionally filmed and recorded. As a guest, you'll experience the unique atmosphere of a live performance being thoughtfully captured for future release, becoming part of a one-of-a-kind creative experience.

YOUR EVENING INCLUDES:

- Thoughtfully arranged General Admission seating

- Complimentary nearby parking with professional shuttle service to the garden

- Complimentary light refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages

- Professionally filmed and photographed live performance

- Arrival instructions emailed before your visit

SESSION SCHEDULE:

- Complimentary shuttle service: Begins at 5:15 PM (continuous throughout the evening)

- Garden opens: 5:30 PM

- Performance begins: 6:30 PM

- Performance are 45–60 minutes

