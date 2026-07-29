Friends of Waterfront Park Present: Waterfront Block Party August 29th

Waterfront Block Party 2026

Saturday August 29, 1–8 pm

Join us for the fifth annual Waterfront Block Party as we celebrate the fully realized 20-acre Waterfront Park during our biggest gathering of the season! Enjoy live music, dance, food trucks and family-friendly activities at Pier 62, Salish Steps, Pier 58 and neighboring waterfront businesses.

This is not merely a celebration but an opportunity to come together to ensure Waterfront Park continues to thrive as a vibrant gathering space, reflecting the diverse tapestry of our community.

Music and Bites at Pier 62

1:30 p.m. Latin jazz performance by seven-piece band Todo Es

3:00 p.m. Synth-pop rock music performance by RUB

4:30 p.m. Reggae music performance by Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band

6:45 p.m. A blend of funk, bass and spoken word by Khu.éex’

Ongoing Activities:

The Butterfly Effect Art Activity I Food trucks including Le Nomade, Ryan’s Rez-ipes and Whateke

Planning on attending? RSVPing helps us understand how our community uses Waterfront Park, and shapes future events and park experiences.