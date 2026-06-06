Fridays in July: Open Late at Pacific Bonsai Museum

Enjoy a free Chair Yoga session with Shawn from Three Trees Yoga, 4 to 5 PM, at Pacific Bonsai Museum.

This summer, we’re staying open late every Friday in July, until 7 PM. We heard you. Caregivers, folks whose work schedules don’t allow a visit before our usual 4 PM close, and anyone craving a slower evening now have time to wander the grounds in the warm golden-hour light. It’s a beautiful window for photography, a peaceful chance to take in the serenity of the museum among birdsong, and a wonderful way to decompress after a long work week.

Come stroll among the trees, spend time with our special exhibition Bonsai United, and enjoy special programming each Friday evening. All activities are free and no registration is required. As always, we’re open to the public with free admission thanks to support from 4Culture.