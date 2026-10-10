Free: Spooky Salsa & Boo‑Chata at Pier 66

Join us for a spooky evening of salsa, bachata, music, and community presented by the Port of Seattle.

All levels welcome! Salsa and Bachata returns to Pier 66 for a spooky-themed evening of Latin music, dance, and community.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking for a fun Halloween event, all dance levels are welcome! Costumes are encouraged, with a Spooky Salsa & Boo-Chata costume competition for those dressed up for the occasion. This event is indoor and outdoors (weather permitting).