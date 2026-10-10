Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Holiday event
  • Community Events
  • Dance: Other

Free: Spooky Salsa & Boo‑Chata at Pier 66

  • Holiday event
  • Community Events
  • Dance: Other

Free: Spooky Salsa & Boo‑Chata at Pier 66

Join us for a spooky evening of salsa, bachata, music, and community presented by the Port of Seattle.

All levels welcome! Salsa and Bachata returns to Pier 66 for a spooky-themed evening of Latin music, dance, and community.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking for a fun Halloween event, all dance levels are welcome! Costumes are encouraged, with a Spooky Salsa & Boo-Chata costume competition for those dressed up for the occasion. This event is indoor and outdoors (weather permitting).

Bell Harbor International Conference Center
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Waterfront Park
(206) 866-6817
https://waterfrontparkseattle.org/
Bell Harbor International Conference Center
2211 Alaskan Way
Seattle, Washington 98121
https://www.bellharbor.com/