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  • Live Music: Jazz

Free Jazz Sunday

  • Live Music: Jazz

Free Jazz Sunday

Enjoy Free Jazz Sunday with violinist Ben Hunter and guitarist/banjoist Joe Seamons: two Seattle-based “songsters” whose improvisations move from hushed lyricism to joyful swing, weaving early jazz idioms with blues and roots traditions. Expect fiddle-and-banjo breakdowns, soulful melodies, and story-rich tunes that turn history into living, breathing music,

Field Arts & Events Hall
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org