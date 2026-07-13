Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Free Jazz Sunday

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Free Jazz Sunday

Join us for FREE JAZZ SUNDAY in the Sunset Lounge on Sunday, August 2nd featuring The Hot Club of PT! The Hot Club of PT is an ensemble of accomplished musicians. The repertoire features Django Reinhardt style Hot Club jazz, harmony vocals (in English and French), French waltzes and an occasional Brazilian choro.

Field Arts & Events Hall
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org

Artist Group Info

The Hot Club of PT
https://www.jessicaswingjazz.com/hot-club-of-port-townsend.html
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org