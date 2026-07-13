- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Free Jazz Sunday
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Free Jazz Sunday
Join us for FREE JAZZ SUNDAY in the Sunset Lounge on Sunday, August 2nd featuring The Hot Club of PT! The Hot Club of PT is an ensemble of accomplished musicians. The repertoire features Django Reinhardt style Hot Club jazz, harmony vocals (in English and French), French waltzes and an occasional Brazilian choro.
Field Arts & Events Hall
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
Artist Group Info
The Hot Club of PT
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org