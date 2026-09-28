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Free guitar clinic and musical set with Yvette Young

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Community Events
  • Live music: Americana

Free guitar clinic and musical set with Yvette Young

Please join us as we celebrate Yamaha Guitars ' 60th anniversary with a FREE clinic with International superstar Yvette Young, live on our stage. Members of Yamaha will also be on-site to answer questions.

She will be in Tacoma on Friday, November 13, at 4 PM, and at our Yakima location on Saturday, November 14th at 2 PM
https://tedbrownmusic.com/events/yamaha-guitars-60th-anniversary

Ted Brown Music Tacoma
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Yvette Young
https://yvetteyoungmusic.com/
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/events