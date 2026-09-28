Free guitar clinic and musical set with Yvette Young

Please join us as we celebrate Yamaha Guitars ' 60th anniversary with a FREE clinic with International superstar Yvette Young, live on our stage. Members of Yamaha will also be on-site to answer questions.

She will be in Tacoma on Friday, November 13, at 4 PM, and at our Yakima location on Saturday, November 14th at 2 PM

https://tedbrownmusic.com/events/yamaha-guitars-60th-anniversary