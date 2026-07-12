Free guitar clinic and concert

Join us Wednesday, August 19, at 4 PM for a FREE electric guitar workshop and solo performance by @travislarsonband ONLY at our Tacoma location: 6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd. All ages and open to the public!⁠

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With eight studio albums and three full-length performance DVDs, Travis Larson is firmly rooted as one of instrumental music’s premier acts, having worked on record with Steve Lukather (Toto), Victor Wooten (Bela Fleck), Dave LaRue (Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Dixie Dregs), Vinx (Sting, Herbie Hancock).⁠

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Years of ambitious touring and shared live billing with notables such as Zappa Band, UFO, Dixie Dregs, and Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs), The Aristocrats have established Travis’s reputation for live performances that masterfully deliver full-throttle prog-rock-fusion.⁠