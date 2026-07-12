Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All
  • Classes/Workshops

Free guitar clinic and concert

  • Live Music: All
  • Classes/Workshops

Free guitar clinic and concert

Join us Wednesday, August 19, at 4 PM for a FREE electric guitar workshop and solo performance by @travislarsonband ONLY at our Tacoma location: 6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd. All ages and open to the public!⁠

With eight studio albums and three full-length performance DVDs, Travis Larson is firmly rooted as one of instrumental music’s premier acts, having worked on record with Steve Lukather (Toto), Victor Wooten (Bela Fleck), Dave LaRue (Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Dixie Dregs), Vinx (Sting, Herbie Hancock).⁠

Years of ambitious touring and shared live billing with notables such as Zappa Band, UFO, Dixie Dregs, and Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs), The Aristocrats have established Travis’s reputation for live performances that masterfully deliver full-throttle prog-rock-fusion.⁠

Ted Brown Music Tacoma
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Travis Larson
travis@travislarsonband.com
WWW.TRAVISLARSONBAND.COM
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/events