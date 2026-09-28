Join Circle Creek Cares for a FREE Community Indoor Trick-or-Treat on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 5:30–7:00 p.m. Pacific at Circle Creek Therapy, 1314 Auburn Way N, Auburn. Families can explore themed hallways and collect candy and non-food treats in a welcoming, inclusive, sensory-friendly setting designed to be not scary. Costumes are welcome but not required; please keep costumes family-friendly and not scary or gory. Children may say or sign trick or treat, use AAC, gesture, or simply approach a treat station. There is no expectation to speak or make eye contact. RSVPs are appreciated but not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Details and optional RSVP: https://www.circlecreekcares.org/event-details/free-community-indoor-trick-or-treat