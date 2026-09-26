- Civic event,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Jazz
Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival (Sunday Matinee)
- Civic event,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Jazz
Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival (Sunday Matinee)
Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries. This project is supported, in part, by 4Culture. Presented in partnership with Town Hall Seattle.
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
$15-$40 + ticket fees $1.50-$4
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz, 4Culture, and Town Hall Seattle
Artist Group Info
Freddy Fuego
fuegomusic2020@gmail.com
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
1119 8th AvenueSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255