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  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Live Music: Jazz

Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival (Sunday Matinee)

  • Civic event
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Live Music: Jazz

Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival (Sunday Matinee)

Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries. This project is supported, in part, by 4Culture. Presented in partnership with Town Hall Seattle.

Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
$15-$40 + ticket fees $1.50-$4
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz, 4Culture, and Town Hall Seattle

Artist Group Info

Freddy Fuego
fuegomusic2020@gmail.com
freddyfuegomusic.com
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
1119 8th Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255
https://townhallseattle.org/