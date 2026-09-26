Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival (Sunday Matinee)

Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries. This project is supported, in part, by 4Culture. Presented in partnership with Town Hall Seattle.