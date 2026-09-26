- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Jazz
Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival 2026
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Jazz
Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival 2026
Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries.
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
$15-$40 + ticket fees $1.50-$4
08:00 PM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz, 4Culture, and Town Hall Seattle
Artist Group Info
Freddy Fuego
fuegomusic2020@gmail.com
Town Hall Seattle - The Forum
1119 8th AvenueSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255