Freddy Fuego Orchestra @ Earshot Jazz Festival 2026

Composer, conductor, and trombonist Freddy Fuego celebrates the release of his newest album Moment of Truth (2026, Self-Released) with a 15-piece orchestra. Exploring the intersections of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and beyond, Fuego forges a distinct musical language that transcends genre. Grounded in deep musical tradition and driven by fearless sonic exploration, Fuego invites audiences to experience music without boundaries.