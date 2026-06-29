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  • Live Music: Jazz

Fonville x Fribush

  • Live Music: Jazz

Fonville x Fribush

Drummer Corey Fonville (Butcher Brown) and Hammond organ player Sam Fribush were brought together by guitarist and mentor Charlie Hunter, who told the pair, “the culture is starving for what you guys bring.” Recording live and unedited with a rotating cast of guitarists, the duo released a steady stream of Atlantic Coast-inspired “blue-collar jazz” this year, including the EP R&B Organ Trio (2026, Flybird Music) and LP What Day Is It (2026, WarHen).

The Seamonster Lounge
$33 for Adult Priced Tickets (includes fees)
10:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Corey Fonville (Butcher Brown) and Sam Fribush
The Seamonster Lounge
2202 N 45th St
Seattle, Washington 98103