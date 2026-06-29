Fonville x Fribush

Drummer Corey Fonville (Butcher Brown) and Hammond organ player Sam Fribush were brought together by guitarist and mentor Charlie Hunter, who told the pair, “the culture is starving for what you guys bring.” Recording live and unedited with a rotating cast of guitarists, the duo released a steady stream of Atlantic Coast-inspired “blue-collar jazz” this year, including the EP R&B Organ Trio (2026, Flybird Music) and LP What Day Is It (2026, WarHen).

