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FISHERMEN FEED the WORLD

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Special Event

FISHERMEN FEED the WORLD

Join us on the beautiful Gig Harbor waterfront to celebrate Gig harbor's Commercial Fishing Fleet. Meet fishermen, past and present, enjoy hand's on activities for kids and share good food and community spirit as we celebrate 150 years of maritime traditions.

Skansie Netshed & Skansie Brothers Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Skansie Netshed Foundation
http://skansienetshed.com
Skansie Netshed & Skansie Brothers Park
3207 Harborview Drive
Gig Harbor, Washington 98335
Http://skansienetshed.com