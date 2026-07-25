- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Special Event
FISHERMEN FEED the WORLD
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Special Event
FISHERMEN FEED the WORLD
Join us on the beautiful Gig Harbor waterfront to celebrate Gig harbor's Commercial Fishing Fleet. Meet fishermen, past and present, enjoy hand's on activities for kids and share good food and community spirit as we celebrate 150 years of maritime traditions.
Skansie Netshed & Skansie Brothers Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Skansie Netshed Foundation
Skansie Netshed & Skansie Brothers Park
3207 Harborview DriveGig Harbor, Washington 98335