The “Fire Your Boss” tour is coming to Seattle!

As union density maintains its long downward trajectory, conditions for workers across industries and sectors continue to decline— Our jobs urgently need better conditions but standing up against the boss can feel difficult or daunting. Beyond that, we want a better world for the working class, but change at that scale seems impossible. The need for a new framework and philosophy for building real power grounded in worker solidarity is more pressing than ever.

Join the Seattle IWW for an introduction to the philosophy, tactics, and vision of the IWW— we’ll discuss how to shift the balance of power at your workplace, what it means to organize a worker-led union based on solidarity, and how to win.

When workers are organized anything is possible!

RSVP here: https://industrialworker.carrd.co

📅 Saturday, August 15th

⏰ 10:30 AM-2:30 PM

📍New Freeway Hall - 5018 Rainier Ave S.