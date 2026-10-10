Fifth Annual Bristol Bay Salmon Week in Seattle (Nov. 14-21)

Bristol Bay Salmon Week returns to Seattle for its fifth year. From November 14-21, nearly 40 restaurants across Puget Sound will serve exclusive dishes featuring wild, sustainable Bristol Bay sockeye from Alaska, home to the largest wild salmon run on the planet.

Participating restaurants include Bar Dojo, GoodMart, Jeffry’s, Local Tide, Mio Oh Mio, Ray's Boathouse and Cafe, Restaurant Homer, Sushi Kappo Tamura, The Lakehouse, The Walrus & The Carpenter, Westward, Tom Douglas Restaurants, and more.

From casual counters to fine-dining rooms, each kitchen is creating its own original sockeye dish. Fishermen will also lead demonstrations and promotions at select Whole Foods Market locations in Interbay, Kirkland and Roosevelt Square.

Many of the fishermen who harvest Bristol Bay sockeye call the Seattle region home and Salmon Week provides an opportunity to taste this exceptional fish and celebrate the people behind it.

