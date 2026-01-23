- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Latin
Field Hall Presents: Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Latin
Field Hall Presents: Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos
Join us for a night with Spanish singer-songwriter Pedro Pastor and his band, Los Locos Descalzos, as they celebrate 10 years of touring the world. The show will feature songs from their latest album: 10 LOCOS AÑOS DESCALZOS, which compiles some of their best work, revisited with new arrangements and top-tier collaborations.
This engagement of Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of MidAtlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Field Arts & Events Hall
37-47
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts and Events
3604774679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
Artist Group Info
Pedro Pastor
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org