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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Latin

Field Hall Presents: Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Latin

Field Hall Presents: Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos

Join us for a night with Spanish singer-songwriter Pedro Pastor and his band, Los Locos Descalzos, as they celebrate 10 years of touring the world. The show will feature songs from their latest album: 10 LOCOS AÑOS DESCALZOS, which compiles some of their best work, revisited with new arrangements and top-tier collaborations.

This engagement of Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of MidAtlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Field Arts & Events Hall
37-47
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts and Events
3604774679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
https://fieldhallevents.org/#/events/84294

Artist Group Info

Pedro Pastor
https://www.pedropastorguerra.com/
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org