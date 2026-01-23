Field Hall Presents: Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos

Join us for a night with Spanish singer-songwriter Pedro Pastor and his band, Los Locos Descalzos, as they celebrate 10 years of touring the world. The show will feature songs from their latest album: 10 LOCOS AÑOS DESCALZOS, which compiles some of their best work, revisited with new arrangements and top-tier collaborations.

This engagement of Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of MidAtlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.