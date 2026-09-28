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Fiddle Fair

  • Community Events
  • Misc.
  • Special Event

Fiddle Fair

Step up to your next string instrument with help from our string instrument specialists!

Test-drive new, special, limited-edition, and exotic instruments
Special one-day-only pricing on select instruments!
Call or text today to make an appointment!

(253) 272-3211

A one-day-only event on November 21st at
Ted Brown Music in Tacoma

Ted Brown Music Tacoma
09:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/events