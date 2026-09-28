- Community Events,
- Misc.,
- Special Event
Fiddle Fair
- Community Events,
- Misc.,
- Special Event
Fiddle Fair
Step up to your next string instrument with help from our string instrument specialists!
Test-drive new, special, limited-edition, and exotic instruments
Special one-day-only pricing on select instruments!
Call or text today to make an appointment!
(253) 272-3211
A one-day-only event on November 21st at
Ted Brown Music in Tacoma
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
09:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall BlvdTacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com