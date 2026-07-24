- Food Events,
- Wine and Beer events
Farm to Table Wine Dinner
- Food Events,
- Wine and Beer events
Farm to Table Wine Dinner
Field Arts & Events Hall invites you to a sumptuous celebration of summer bounty with a four-course farm-to-table dinner featuring wine pairings with Port Townsend specialty winery Castle and Crown! Join us for a fresh, innovative menu that highlights some of the extraordinary meats, cheeses, and produce from Olympic Peninsula farms. Pricing is inclusive of tax and tip.
Field Arts & Events Hall
$125
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org