Everything's Comin' Up Roses! ~ A Showcase at Egan's

Everything's Comin' Up Roses! ~ Showcase at Egan's

Saturday October 3rd, 7-8:30 pm

at Egan’s Ballard Jam House

Come celebrate more womyn created music, with The Red Rose Jazz Project, at Egan's!

Please join us next Saturday October 3rd at Egan's Ballard Jam House and come support our students & "new talent" guests!

Sitting in with our great band ~ Jean Lenke, Vocals, Lillian Wu, Piano, Olivia Bass/Olivia Ryan, Bass, Tobi Stone, Sax+ will be ~ Harmony Rutter (Vocals) 🌹Rogene Eichler West (Drums) 🌹

Coralie Juha (Sax) 🌹 & Megan Campbell (Sax) 🌹

We'll be featuring some of our students and new discoveries, bringing you the best of music, written and played, by womyn over the 100 years to today!

#allwomealljazz #shewritesmusic #CelebrateWomen

The Red Rose Jazz Project

www.redrosegurls.com

@redrosegurls

Saturday October 3rd, 7-8:30 pm

Egan’s Ballard Jam House

1707 NW Market St, Seattle, WA

www.ballardjamhouse.com

$20 Cover, Reservations Recommended

RESERVATIONS: reservations@ballardjamhouse.com

*21 & Over