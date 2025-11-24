EVE: Screening + Conversation

Based on the short stories of Bainbridge Islander, Eve Palay, Eve is an animated short film which explores self-love and acceptance, shedding light on Eve’s deeply personal experience of transitioning and living as a trans woman in the Pacific Northwest.

A special screening will be paired with a conversation with filmmakers, Eve Palay (Writer), Jesse Kogita (Director), and Depth 175 (Composer), followed by a reception. The film’s run time is 13 minutes.

“The heart of this story is built on Eve’s universal message that ‘We are all in transition.’ Our trajectories, movements, and ideas are fluid, and we are ever changing and constantly adapting to the world around us. My hope is this film will teach us about our own capacity to love each other and ourselves.” – Jesse Kogita, Director

Learn more about the film here and follow the film on Instagram, @eve.thefilm.

Header image: Art by Joanna Foliveli