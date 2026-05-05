- Live Music: Jazz
Essentially Ellington 2026 Homecoming Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood High School Jazz
- Live Music: Jazz
Essentially Ellington 2026 Homecoming Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood High School Jazz
Welcome the three Northwest finalists in this year's Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition home, and enjoy music from these talented students in the Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood High School jazz programs.
Shorewood High School won the Susan C. Gordon Award for Most Soulful Band.
The Triple Door
$25 General // $35 Premium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026