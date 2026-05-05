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  • Live Music: Jazz

Essentially Ellington 2026 Homecoming Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood High School Jazz

  • Live Music: Jazz

Essentially Ellington 2026 Homecoming Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood High School Jazz

Welcome the three Northwest finalists in this year's Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition home, and enjoy music from these talented students in the Bothell, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood High School jazz programs.

Shorewood High School won the Susan C. Gordon Award for Most Soulful Band.

The Triple Door
$25 General // $35 Premium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets
The Triple Door
216 Union Street
Seatte, Washington 98101
(206) 838-4333
https://thetripledoor.net/