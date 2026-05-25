Eric Benét, Kenny Lattimore, Mindi Abair, and Judith Hill celebrate the timeless music of Earth, Wind & Fire. In Concert for Cancer's 15th Annual Benefit Show (2026)

In Concert for Cancer's 15th Annual Benefit Show brings star power to Seattle's legendary Jazz Alley, celebrating the timeless music of Earth, Wind & Fire with an extraordinary lineup of GRAMMY-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artists - while raising funds to support cancer patient families, cutting-edge treatments, and lifesaving research.

This year's all-star lineup features a one-of-a-kind gathering of music luminaries:

• Eric Benét – Four-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B vocalist and acclaimed songwriter

• Kenny Lattimore – GRAMMY-winning singer and R&B Hall of Fame Inductee

• Mindi Abair – Two-time GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist, singer, and songwriter

• Judith Hill – GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist

Backed by a powerhouse band and full horn section led by Seattle’s own Jeff Kashiwa, this one-night-only celebration promises an unforgettable evening of soul, joy, and musical brilliance.

100% of proceeds from the show will benefit Seattle Children's Hospital and the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine—providing financial support to cancer patient families and advancing groundbreaking cancer research and treatments.