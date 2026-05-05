EarthSpeak: An Immersive Sound and Spoken Word Event - May 30

Overview

Museum of Glass and Inspiration Lab are partnering to bring you EarthSpeak, a one-hour spoken word and sound experience.

Museum of Glass Performance 6:30–7:30 | Q&A 7:30-8pm are partnering to bring you EarthSpeak, a one-hour spoken word and sound experience that draws inspiration from selected themes in Bewilderment, Richard Powers’ 2021 novel that grapples with the climate crisis, extinction, biodiversity loss, and the emotional weight of loving a planet in peril. This event is one of a series of events funded by Museum of Glass 2026 NEA Big Read grant.

Earth Speak features remembrances, and collective healing through an immersive event that evokes Earth’s voice through soundscapes and poetic responses to climate change.

Spoken Word: Jourdan Imani Keith, Storme Webber, Jennifer Moore, and Monique Franklin

EarthSpeaks Sound Bath: Jennifer Moore

Selected nature sounds: Maluhia Castillo.

Saturday May 30, 2026 Performance 6:30–7:30 | Q&A 7:30-8pm

More information at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earthspeak-an-immersive-sound-and-spoken-word-event-tickets-1987575581067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch