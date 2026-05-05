Earshot Jazz Presents: Celebrating The Miles Davis Centennial with MEB “MILES ELECTRIC BAND”

Celebrating The Miles Davis Centennial with MEB “MILES ELECTRIC BAND”

Miles Electric Band (M.E.B) is a progressive All-Star ensemble featuring Miles Davis alumni which revises the framework for modern jazz improvisation. The avant-garde collective revisits repertoire from Miles Davis’ electric period to pay homage to The Chief. The band is formed with two generations of players: Davis’ contemporaries and the next generation of music all stars. The highly eclectic group was put together by EMMY and GRAMMY AWARD WINNING producer/drummer Vince Wilburn, Jr. (Miles Davis’ nephew), with the intention to continue expanding the boundaries of music, while also paying homage to the classics. A rotating ensemble of master musicians, the current lineup includes these artists who collaborated with Miles Davis including: Vince Wilburn Jr. (drums), Daryl Jones (bass), Jean-Paul Bourelly (guitar), Robert Irving III (keys), and Munyungo Jackson (percussion), as well as a new generation of talented aficionados of Miles Davis: Greg Spero (keys), Rasaki Aladokun (percussion), Antoine Roney (saxophone), Keyon Harrold (trumpet), and Jason Kibler AKA DJ Logic (turntable).

Miles Davis electric period was the era when he re-wrote the rules of jazz combining jazz and other genres in unique and endlessly creative ways, setting the stage for all future musical groundbreakers. If you like any of these Miles Davis electric-era albums: In A Silent Way, Bitches Brew, A Tribute To Jack Johnson, Live-Evil, On The Corner, Big Fun and Get Up With It, you’ll be inspired by this concert.

2026 is a special year for jazz fans marking the “The Miles Davis Centennial” in celebration of the May 26, 1926, birth of the jazz icon. Trumpeter and composer, Miles Davis is one of the most innovative, influential, and enduring musicians of our time. In 1955, Davis put together an amazing band with John Coltrane, Red Garland, Paul Chambers, and Philly Joe Jones, (which later included Cannonball Adderley). In 1964, Davis assembled another great ensemble with Herbie Hancock, Tony Williams, Ron Carter, and Wayne Shorter. In 1968, Davis again moved in a new direction, leading the vanguard of electric jazz. Miles became the standard bearer for successive generations of musicians, shaping the course of modern improvisational music more than a half-dozen times. Davis’s 1959 album, Kind Of Blue, is the best-selling jazz album of all time. His other well-known albums include, Birth of the Cool (1949-50), and Bitches Brew (1969).

The M.E.B concert is just one of many global events, special releases, and collaborations in celebration of the enduring power and talent of Miles Davis.

MilesElectricBand: Keyon Harrold, Darryl Jones, Vince Willburn Jr., and Robert Irving III, photo by Earl Gibson

Tickets: $54-$99 for Adult Priced Tickets (includes fees)

Discounts available for Seniors, Members, Military, & Students

DOORS 7:00PM CONCERT: 8:00PM