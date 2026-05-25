Dominique Fils-Aimé - September 8-9

Presented by KNKX. Two-time JUNO Award-winning Montreal singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé has established herself as one of today’s leading voices in vocal jazz. In February 2026, she unveiled the second chapter of her sophomore trilogy with a new studio album My World Is The Sun, preceded by the single Going Home (November 20, 2025). With this project, Fils-Aimé continues her exploration of sonic, creative, and spiritual freedom.

Her last album, Our Roots Run Deep (2023), earned the 2024 JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year as well as the 2024 Félix Award for Best Jazz Album at ADISQ, affirming the importance of her artistic vision at the crossroads of jazz, soul, and blues.

On stage, she offers an immersive performance that invites audiences to delve into the roots of their soul, guided by a profound quest for connection. Live at the Montreal International Jazz Festival (2025), her first live album, is a testament to the strength of her stage presence and her ability to forge an intimate bond with her audience.

Whether in Canada (headlining the Montréal International Jazz Festival), in Europe (opening for Melody Gardot, Diana Krall, and Jamie Cullum), or in the United States (with acclaimed performances at the Blue Note in New York and Los Angeles, and Monterey Jazz Festival), Dominique Fils-Aimé enchants her audience and takes them on a transcendent journey.