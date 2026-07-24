- Book Readings
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel
- Book Readings
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel
Seattle writer Sibyl James will read from her new novel Dizzier Than Gillespie, set in Tunisia and featuring women;s rights, US wars in Middle East, hope for Palestine, and a 13th century folk saint with a taste for gin and tonic.
Elliott Bay Book Company
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Elliot Bay Book Company
events@elliottbaybook.com
Artist Group Info
Sibyl James
sibyljames@hotmail.com
Elliott Bay Book Company
1521 10th Ave.Seattle, Washington 98122
9739194377
tarynlschofield@gmail.com