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  • Book Readings

Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel

  • Book Readings

Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel

Seattle writer Sibyl James will read from her new novel Dizzier Than Gillespie, set in Tunisia and featuring women;s rights, US wars in Middle East, hope for Palestine, and a 13th century folk saint with a taste for gin and tonic.

Elliott Bay Book Company
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Elliot Bay Book Company
events@elliottbaybook.com
https://www.elliottbaybook.com/

Artist Group Info

Sibyl James
sibyljames@hotmail.com
Elliott Bay Book Company
1521 10th Ave.
Seattle, Washington 98122
9739194377
tarynlschofield@gmail.com
https://www.elliottbaybook.com/events/20231019