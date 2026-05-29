- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events
Discovering Unconditional Happiness through Pristine Mind Meditation: A Workshop Based on the Dzogchen Teachings on the Nature of Mind
- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events
Discovering Unconditional Happiness through Pristine Mind Meditation: A Workshop Based on the Dzogchen Teachings on the Nature of Mind
On Saturday, June 20, Orgyen Chowang Rinpoche will lead “Discovering Unconditional Happiness through Pristine Mind Meditation: A Workshop Based on the Dzogchen Teachings on the Nature of Mind.” Through meditation instruction and guided practice, participants will learn practical methods for accessing greater clarity, awareness, inner peace, and unconditional happiness by recognizing the mind’s natural state.
The Abigail Stuart House
75 to pay as you can
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pristine Mind Foundation
360-7632522
dufferkinney@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Orgyen Chowang Rinpoche
info@pristinemind.org
The Abigail Stuart House
1002 Washington St SEOlympia, Washington 98501
360-7632522
dufferkinney@gmail.com