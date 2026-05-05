Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - July 14-15

Supported by KNKX. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio—or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3—specialize in the lost art of “feel good music.” The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette; a pinch of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.’s and The Meters; and sprinkles Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. It’s a soul-jazz concoction that goes straight to your heart and head makes your body break out in a sweat. Live, the band’s fiery and intuitive chemistry is unstoppable, brimming with improvisation, instant composition, imaginative takes on classic tunes, and a booty-shaking back catalog of soulful gems.

Since its humble beginnings in May, 2015, the trio has issued several Billboard-charting albums and a 45; toured nationally and internationally, and performed on live at Upstream Music Festival broadcast by KEXP that garnered over 15 million views. This May, Delvon will release a new 45, "Chicken Leg," on Colemine Records.

Congratulations to Delvon Lamarr on being named the Rising Star Critics Choice for Organist of the Year! Check out the 70th Annual Downbeat Critics Poll.