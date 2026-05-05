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  • Theater: Musicals
  • Theater
  • Theater & Dance: All

Dear Evan Hansen

  • Theater: Musicals
  • Theater
  • Theater & Dance: All

Dear Evan Hansen

You will be found.  Don’t miss this poignant, heart-stirring, and beautiful musical—featuring an exquisite score by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman)—in a powerful new production directed by Meredith McDonaugh (Village’s Legally Blonde). 

Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life, until opportunity hands him what he’s always been looking for: the chance to belong. But as his lie becomes a legend, it sweeps him into a story he never intended to tell.

Dear Evan Hansen is a modern masterpiece that took Broadway by storm, winning six Tony Awards and hailed by The Washington Post as “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.”  It is a contemporary coming-of-age story about the courage it takes to find your voice, and the truth that sets us free.

Village Theatre - Everett Performing Arts Center
Refer to website
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Village Theatre
https://villagetheatre.org/
Village Theatre - Everett Performing Arts Center
2710 Wetmore Avenue
Everett, Washington 98201
(425) 392-2202
https://villagetheatre.org/