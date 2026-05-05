You will be found. Don’t miss this poignant, heart-stirring, and beautiful musical—featuring an exquisite score by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman)—in a powerful new production directed by Meredith McDonaugh (Village’s Legally Blonde).

Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life, until opportunity hands him what he’s always been looking for: the chance to belong. But as his lie becomes a legend, it sweeps him into a story he never intended to tell.

Dear Evan Hansen is a modern masterpiece that took Broadway by storm, winning six Tony Awards and hailed by The Washington Post as “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.” It is a contemporary coming-of-age story about the courage it takes to find your voice, and the truth that sets us free.