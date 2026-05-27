- Kids & Family,
- Special Event
Day Out With Thomas - Let's Rock Let's Roll July 10 - 26
- Kids & Family,
- Special Event
Day Out With Thomas - Let's Rock Let's Roll July 10 - 26
Day Out With Thomas July 10 – 12, 17 – 19, and 24 – 26. Several departure times available.
Day Out With Thomas: Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be rolling into the Northwest Railway Museum with loads of games and activities! Enjoy a real train excursion with Thomas, live entertainment, photo opportunities, the exclusive gift shop, and lawn games. Spend the day creating memories and enjoying music-inspired fun with Thomas & Friends!
There’s so much to do at Day Out With Thomas including,
Hop aboard a train excursion with Thomas
Enjoy music-inspired activities
See the scale model railway display
Play with Thomas & Friends™ toys in the Play Pod and apply your temporary Thomas and Friends tattoo
Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas the Tank Engine himself
An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway
Live entertainment including Eric Ode
Outdoor activities
A meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway,
Railway museum admission with access to the Train Shed exhibits,
Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends™ products available only at Day Out With Thomas
Snacks and drinks available on-site for purchase
Visit the historic downtown district of Snoqualmie for shopping and dining opportunities
Create lifetime family memories.