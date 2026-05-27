Day Out With Thomas - Let's Rock Let's Roll July 10 - 26

Day Out With Thomas July 10 – 12, 17 – 19, and 24 – 26. Several departure times available.

Day Out With Thomas: Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be rolling into the Northwest Railway Museum with loads of games and activities! Enjoy a real train excursion with Thomas, live entertainment, photo opportunities, the exclusive gift shop, and lawn games. Spend the day creating memories and enjoying music-inspired fun with Thomas & Friends!

There’s so much to do at Day Out With Thomas including,

Hop aboard a train excursion with Thomas

Enjoy music-inspired activities

See the scale model railway display

Play with Thomas & Friends™ toys in the Play Pod and apply your temporary Thomas and Friends tattoo

Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas the Tank Engine himself

An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway

Live entertainment including Eric Ode

Outdoor activities

A meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway,

Railway museum admission with access to the Train Shed exhibits,

Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends™ products available only at Day Out With Thomas

Snacks and drinks available on-site for purchase

Visit the historic downtown district of Snoqualmie for shopping and dining opportunities

Create lifetime family memories.