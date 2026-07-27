Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Crafting event
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Creative Threads Festival - September 12

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Crafting event
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Creative Threads Festival - September 12

CELEBRATING FIBER ARTS ON BAINBRIDGE ISLAND!

Join Arts & Humanities Bainbridge for this year’s Free Creative Thread Fest on September 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community. The festival brings together fiber artists, makers, and enthusiasts for a day filled with inspiration, learning, and artistic discovery.

More information at https://bainbridgecurrents.com/creative-thread-festival/

Bainbridge Creative District
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Arts & Humanities Bainbridge
https://www.bainbridgecurrents.com/about/
Bainbridge Creative District
bcdbridge.org