- Fairs & Festivals,
- Crafting event,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Creative Threads Festival - September 12
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Crafting event,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Creative Threads Festival - September 12
CELEBRATING FIBER ARTS ON BAINBRIDGE ISLAND!
Join Arts & Humanities Bainbridge for this year’s Free Creative Thread Fest on September 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community. The festival brings together fiber artists, makers, and enthusiasts for a day filled with inspiration, learning, and artistic discovery.
More information at https://bainbridgecurrents.com/creative-thread-festival/
Bainbridge Creative District
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Arts & Humanities Bainbridge