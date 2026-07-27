Creative Threads Festival - September 12

CELEBRATING FIBER ARTS ON BAINBRIDGE ISLAND!

Join Arts & Humanities Bainbridge for this year’s Free Creative Thread Fest on September 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community. The festival brings together fiber artists, makers, and enthusiasts for a day filled with inspiration, learning, and artistic discovery.

More information at https://bainbridgecurrents.com/creative-thread-festival/