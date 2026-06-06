Conversation with a Troll

If you ever met a troll, what would you ask them?

Join 357 year-old Edgar, the Forest King of Vashon Island, and troll historian Lotta Gavel Adams for a conversation and live Q&A session where you will explore a troll's perspective on our world. Edgar will tell how trolls were perceived in the 19th century through the modern day. Lotta Gavel Adams, Troll Historian & Professor Emerita, will discuss scholarly, literary, and artistic perspectives on troll folklore.

You'll also learn more about Thomas Dambo's iconic trolls, including Frankie Feetsplinters, who stands outside the Museum.