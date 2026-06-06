- Lectures/Community
Conversation with a Troll
- Lectures/Community
Conversation with a Troll
If you ever met a troll, what would you ask them?
Join 357 year-old Edgar, the Forest King of Vashon Island, and troll historian Lotta Gavel Adams for a conversation and live Q&A session where you will explore a troll's perspective on our world. Edgar will tell how trolls were perceived in the 19th century through the modern day. Lotta Gavel Adams, Troll Historian & Professor Emerita, will discuss scholarly, literary, and artistic perspectives on troll folklore.
You'll also learn more about Thomas Dambo's iconic trolls, including Frankie Feetsplinters, who stands outside the Museum.
National Nordic Museum
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WASeattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org