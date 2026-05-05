ConFunkShun - July 30-August 2

The R&B funk icon, Confunkshun, who has been pleasing fans for over 50 years, is at it again! While fresh off the success of "Love’s Train" being rerecorded by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) and reaching #1 on the charts, the band’s locomotive is once again rolling out with a new single, "Text Me Tomorrow" from their 2023 summer album release Smooth Jukebox.

Initially known as Project Soul, the R&B funk icon group we now know as Confunkshun, has been pleasing fans for over 50 years.

Originating in Vallejo, CA, founding member Michael Cooper along with high school classmates, Louis McCall, Karl Fuller, Cedric Martin, Danny Thomas, Paul “Zebulan” Harrell, and newfound talent, Felton Pilate, started this unprecedented music journey. Eventually, the group found a home in Memphis in the mid-‘70s when they booked a performance backing Stax Recording Artist, the Soul Children. Soon they were recruited as the background band for Rufus Thomas for the Golden Globe nominated Wattstax Benefit Concert/ Documentary.

While in pursuit of a recording contract, the group adopted a new name inspired by the group Nite- Liters’ song, Confunkshun. The newly re-named act attracted the attention of Mercury Records, and soon set funkateers around the world on fire with their debut album featuring their first single “Sho’ Feels Good To Me.” Confunkshun went on to release a total of 11 albums, and eight top ten Billboard hits including the No. 1 hit single “Ffun”, “Chase Me”, “Shake & Dance”, “Baby I’m Hooked” and more.

Ironically, their biggest hit was an album cut that was never released as a single. The fan favorite, "Love’s Train", propelled Confunkshun’s To the Max album to Gold Status. But it was 40 years later that supergroup Silk Sonic’s remake of the single took it to #1 on the charts, helping the duo (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) win a BET Album of the Year Award.

