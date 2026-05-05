Community Yoga with Flood Yoga

Start your Sunday morning with intention.

This Slow Flow class is a gently-paced vinyasa practice that invites you to move, breathe, and settle into your body — no experience necessary, all levels welcome.

Slow Flow sits in the sweet spot between active and easeful, blending softness with strength. Expect a continuous, fluid sequence of standing and seated poses, linked with breath and held just long enough to find your foundation and fully arrive in each shape. This is a mindful, accessible flow designed to move with intention rather than speed. We’ll close every session with a generous savasana so you leave feeling grounded and renewed.

Whether you’ve never stepped on a mat or you’ve been practicing for years, this class is designed to meet you exactly where you are.

Join Kate Holter, founder and owner of Flood Yoga, for three Sunday mornings this summer. We will be using the beautiful Osberg Great Hall and the Fisherman's Sun Terrace for an indoor/outdoor yoga experience.

Please bring:

A yoga mat

Water bottle

Blanket/towel or other personal props for extra support (if desired)