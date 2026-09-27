- Theater,
- Theater: Musicals
Come From Away
- Theater,
- Theater: Musicals
Come From Away
Timberline High School Theatre is proud to present its 2026 Fall musical, "Come From Away". "Come From Away" tells the inspiring story of the town of Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes were diverted on September 11, 2001. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. Show dates run November 12-14, and 19-21, 2026.
Timberline High School Theatre
$10-12
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Timberline Theatre Company
ajones@stu.ntps.org
Artist Group Info
Timberline Theater Company
ajones@stu.ntps.org
Timberline High School Theatre
6120 Mullen Rd SELacey, Washington 98503
tlinetheatre@gmail.com