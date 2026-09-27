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  • Theater
  • Theater: Musicals

Come From Away

  • Theater
  • Theater: Musicals

Come From Away

Timberline High School Theatre is proud to present its 2026 Fall musical, "Come From Away". "Come From Away" tells the inspiring story of the town of Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes were diverted on September 11, 2001. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. Show dates run November 12-14, and 19-21, 2026.

Timberline High School Theatre
$10-12
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Timberline Theatre Company
ajones@stu.ntps.org
https://gofan.co/app/school/WA23353?activity=Performing%20Arts

Artist Group Info

Timberline Theater Company
ajones@stu.ntps.org
https://gofan.co/app/school/WA23353?activity=Performing%20Arts
Timberline High School Theatre
6120 Mullen Rd SE
Lacey, Washington 98503
tlinetheatre@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/stu.ntps.org/something-rotten-tlinetheatre?usp=sharing