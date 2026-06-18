Collectively Assembled

What if 62 artists contributed an 18” x 24” drawing as parts of 22 composite drawings loosely

depicting Salish Sea animals? Using the fun drawing game the Surrealists used to play, exquisite

corpse, artists made a blind pick of a pre-selected Salish Sea animal part prepared by the inventor and

curator of the exhibition, Suzanne Morlock.

New to Bellingham, local visual artist, Suzanne Morlock, conceived of this game idea to help her

become acquainted with local creative folks, learn more about a selection of Salish Sea animals and

have some creative fun. Allied Arts accepted Morlock’s proposal for this collaborative game idea in the

fall of 2025. The show will be in the Allied Arts Gallery, 1213 Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham, July 3-

25, 2026.

With a vision which by-passes the thinking mind, the freedom to not over think is the artist’s secret

power. Stretching the artist to think outside the box, participants created, using their own style, the

portion of the animal they picked. The drawings were executed with a supplied big, black Sharpie

marker. One participant quipped, “What a fun project! I never work that big! Or with sharpies. I might

have to work this way more often.”

What will these Salish Sea creatures look like? What spectacular, hilarious and exotic results will make

up this exhibition bringing the head, hand and imagination of individual area artists together to “see”

something new, bypassing the typical tools individual artist use to “make art”. Another participant

described the process as, "... This is great! ... this is hard ... this sucks ... I suck ... maybe ... well that's

kinda cool ... this is great!"

The July 3rd reception will be a flashy opening honoring the depicted animals and the humans who

drew them. Mark the opening date, Friday July 3rd 6-9pm – an opening not to be missed! An assortment

of species will be a part of the festivities as well as some special guests. Ecoacoustician, Andrea Lynn

has prepared a sound piece, Voices Beneath the Waves, which will play in the gallery using sounds

harvested from the sea. Dancers, Aowyn Leiper, Kaitlin Nelson and Karmen Samione will respond will

respond to the visual and sound art with an original movement piece. Bait bites will be served as we

celebrate the Salish Sea and spark conversation and care for the ecosystem.

In partnership with Bellingham SeaFeast, Morlock’s collectively assembled will be part of a larger

curated exhibition of creative collaborations SeaFeast has undertaken during the nonprofit’s ten year

history. Look out for more details on the 10th anniversary celebrations of SeaFeast’s “fishy fun” and

creative retrospective at the Cordata Gallery August 22 through October 24, 2026.