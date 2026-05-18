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Cocktails & Conversations: Spring Brunch Social

  • Food Events
  • Community Conversation

Cocktails & Conversations: Spring Brunch Social

Join us for "Cocktails & Conversations: Spring Brunch Social," a vibrant gathering for women to connect, celebrate, and build community over delicious cocktails and brunch fare. This elegant event features networking opportunities, engaging conversations, and the perfect setting to meet like-minded women in Seattle. Perfect for professionals looking to expand their network and enjoy quality time with amazing women. 21+ event.

Marin at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle
$65 - $75
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

For The Girls Seattle
(206) 555-0100
rodian@duetpublicrelations.com
https://www.forthegirls.com
Marin at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle
1101 4th Ave
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 555-0100
rodian@duetpublicrelations.com
https://www.forthegirls.com