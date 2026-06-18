- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Latin
Clave Gringa at Woodin Creek
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Latin
Clave Gringa at Woodin Creek
Join Clave Gringa in the wonderful "village" within the town of Woodinville. Woodin Creek hosts a free world music series in their main center. You'll find wine bars, restaurants, great ice cream, great parking in this unique spot up north. Clave Gringa quartet plays from 5-7 PM.
Woodin Creek Village
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Ann Reynolds
annpianista@gmail.com
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NEWoodinville, Washington