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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: Latin

Clave Gringa at Woodin Creek

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: Latin

Clave Gringa at Woodin Creek

Join Clave Gringa in the wonderful "village" within the town of Woodinville. Woodin Creek hosts a free world music series in their main center. You'll find wine bars, restaurants, great ice cream, great parking in this unique spot up north. Clave Gringa quartet plays from 5-7 PM.

Woodin Creek Village
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Ann Reynolds
annpianista@gmail.com
https://annreynoldsmusic.com
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, Washington