Christianson’s Midsummer Antique Fair and First Pick Friday - July 11-12

Join us for Christianson’s Midsummer Antique Fair, a treasured summer tradition set amidst the beauty of the Nursery gardens. For one special weekend, exceptional dealers and collectors from across Washington State gather to offer a thoughtfully curated collection of French antiques, English garden décor, architectural salvage, vintage furnishings, fine linens, artwork, pottery, and one-of-a-kind treasures for home and garden.

Whether you’re an interior designer searching for the perfect statement piece, a collector seeking something rare, or simply someone who appreciates beautiful objects with history and character, you’ll find endless inspiration around every corner. Discover timeless pieces that bring warmth, texture, and personality to your home, from grand antiques to charming vintage finds and artisan-made goods.

Stroll the gardens, explore the historic Schoolhouse, enjoy delicious food and refreshments, and spend a leisurely summer day surrounded by beauty, creativity, and the thrill of the hunt. With something for every style and budget, the Midsummer Antique Fair is a destination event not to be missed.

All proceeds benefit the Pleasant Ridge Schoolhouse restoration.