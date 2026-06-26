Christianson's Midsummer Antique Fair

Christianson’s Nursery is pleased to announce our annual Mid-Summer Antique Fair, featuring over 30 antique vendors from around the Pacific Northwest. From fresh french furniture and brocante and garden inspirations to unique, one-of-a-kind treasures, this Free two-day event is the perfect place to find those special items you have been hunting for. Enjoy feasting on tasty food, charcuterie from Skagit Valley Larder and beverages while you shop.

For a special treat purchase a ticket for our First Pick Friday, and shop early before the crowds.

Friday evening July 10th from 5:30-7:30 . Tickets are $75 and ticket sales benefit the Pleasant Ridge School House Restoration