Emerging star pianist and composer Christian Sands is a five-time Grammy nominee fluent in stride, swing, bebop, progressive, fusion, Brazilian, and Afro-Cuban music. “Having successfully made the case for his breadth of style, Sands is free to follow his music where it leads” (NPR). Sands paints a cinematic narration of healing and triumph on Embracing Dawn (2024, Mack Avenue Records). Sands then collaborated with Danish bassist Thomas Fonnesbæk and Swedish drummer Rasmus Kihlberg for Between Then & Now (2026, Storyville Records), which captures contemporary jazz at the intersection of American tradition and Nordic musical sensibility. Expect to hear a wonderful command of the piano and a desire to carry the American jazz tradition into the future.

