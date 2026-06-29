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  • Live Music: Jazz

Christian Sands

  • Live Music: Jazz

Christian Sands

Emerging star pianist and composer Christian Sands is a five-time Grammy nominee fluent in stride, swing, bebop, progressive, fusion, Brazilian, and Afro-Cuban music. “Having successfully made the case for his breadth of style, Sands is free to follow his music where it leads” (NPR). Sands paints a cinematic narration of healing and triumph on Embracing Dawn (2024, Mack Avenue Records). Sands then collaborated with Danish bassist Thomas Fonnesbæk and Swedish drummer Rasmus Kihlberg for Between Then & Now (2026, Storyville Records), which captures contemporary jazz at the intersection of American tradition and Nordic musical sensibility. Expect to hear a wonderful command of the piano and a desire to carry the American jazz tradition into the future.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
$44 for Adult Priced Tickets (includes fees)
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Christian Sands
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
104 17th Avenue S.
Seattle, Washington 98144
(206) 323-7067
info@langstonseattle.org
https://www.langstonseattle.org/