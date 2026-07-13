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  • Club Listings
  • Live Music: Jazz

CHIP PARKER, REUEL LUBAG, KEVIN MCCARTHY, GREG WILLIAMSON QUARTET

  • Club Listings
  • Live Music: Jazz

CHIP PARKER, REUEL LUBAG, KEVIN MCCARTHY, GREG WILLIAMSON QUARTET

Celebrate SUMMER ROMANCE with tunes from the Great American Songbook and beyond - jazz, ballads, blues and more - reflecting the many facets of love and romance.

Egan's Ballard Jam House
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chip Parker Sings
2066198824
chipparker@mac.com
Chip Parker Sings

Artist Group Info

Chip Parker
chiipparker@mac.com
chipparkersings.com
Egan's Ballard Jam House
1707 NW Market St.
Seattle, Washington 98107
reservations@ballardjamhouse.com
www.ballardjamhouse.com