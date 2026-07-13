- Club Listings,
- Live Music: Jazz
CHIP PARKER, REUEL LUBAG, KEVIN MCCARTHY, GREG WILLIAMSON QUARTET
- Club Listings,
- Live Music: Jazz
CHIP PARKER, REUEL LUBAG, KEVIN MCCARTHY, GREG WILLIAMSON QUARTET
Celebrate SUMMER ROMANCE with tunes from the Great American Songbook and beyond - jazz, ballads, blues and more - reflecting the many facets of love and romance.
Egan's Ballard Jam House
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chip Parker Sings
2066198824
chipparker@mac.com
Artist Group Info
Chip Parker
chiipparker@mac.com
Egan's Ballard Jam House
1707 NW Market St.Seattle, Washington 98107
reservations@ballardjamhouse.com