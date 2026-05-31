Chef-Led Open Fire Grilling Class + Vineyard Dinner at Bosma

Spend the day at Bosma Estate Winery with open fire cooking, estate-grown wine, and a vineyard dinner you’ll remember.

MasterChef alum Shawn Niles of The Fat Pastor and his son Asher, a MasterChef Junior alum, will lead a chef-led grilling demonstration, followed by a picnic-style dinner in the vines.

Guests who join for the class will learn open fire grilling techniques, practical tips, and flavor ideas they can bring back to their own grill. After the demonstration, guests will gather for a summer dinner featuring grilled meats, seasonal sides, and a glass of Bosma wine.

The menu includes The Fat Pastor’s tri-tip with Beef and Bodyworks dry brine, El Tigre South American-rubbed salmon, fire-grilled potato salad, corn on the cob with tallow butter, tomato salad with grilled green beans and hot bacon vinaigrette, wood-fired cornbread, old-school southern quick pickles, and apricot upside-down cake with whipped cream.

Come for the class and stay for dinner, or join us for dinner only.

Class at 2:00 PM. Dinner at 5:00 PM.

Adult tickets include a glass of Bosma wine. Non-drinker tickets include a non-alcoholic beverage. Washington state sales tax and 15% gratuity will be added at ticket purchase.