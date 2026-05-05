Join the Seattle Choral Company on June 6 for an inspiring evening of music that celebrates faith, heritage, and the power of the human spirit. This unique concert brings together four deeply moving works by composers from different backgrounds, each offering a fresh and personal take on sacred music.

Nathaniel Dett’s Chariot Jubilee combines classical music with the rich tradition of African American spirituals, creating a powerful tribute to freedom and hope. Steve Dobrogosz’s Mass brings the Latin Mass to life with striking jazz harmonies, making something traditional feel new and heartfelt. In Three Dunbar Hymns, Adolphus Hailstork sets the poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar to music that is both soulful and dignified, honoring the voice of one of America’s great Black poets. Reena Esmail’s The Love of Thousands blends Western choral music with the sounds of Indian classical music in a glowing tribute to ancestry, memory, and the quiet strength passed down through generations of women.

Together, these pieces create a vibrant, heartfelt journey through sacred music as seen—and heard—through today’s diverse and deeply human voices.