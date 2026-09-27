Grief doesn't end on a schedule, and most people stop asking about it long before it stops mattering. Celebration of Life Seattle is a full day for anyone who has lost someone, one year out or twenty.

Invited speakers share their own stories of loss. Researchers and clinicians put grief science into plain language. Grief and end-of-life practitioners connect people with real support. The day closes with an Evening of Mediumship, where trained evidential mediums share specific, recognizable details about people who have died.

Nothing is required of anyone who attends. No sharing, no explaining. People of every faith, and of none, are welcome.

Come as you are. Honor who you're missing.

Doors 11:30 AM, program begins at noon, Evening of Mediumship at 5:00 PM (doors close at 4:45 PM). Tickets start at $99. Every ticket includes the full day and the Evening of Mediumship.