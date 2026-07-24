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CD Woodbury Trio at Salmon Bay Eagles

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Roots
  • Live Music: Blues

CD Woodbury Trio at Salmon Bay Eagles

The CD Woodbury Trio returns to the legendary Salmon Bay Eagles. Come join us for a fun night of music and cheer.

Salmon Bay Eagles
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

CD Woodbury Trio
CDWoodbury@gmail.com
https://cdwoodbury.com/
Salmon Bay Eagles
5216 20th Ave NW
Seattle, Washington 98107
206 783-7791
secretary2141@outlook.com
www.facebook.org/salmon.blues