- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Roots,
- Live Music: Blues
CD Woodbury Trio at Salmon Bay Eagles
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Roots,
- Live Music: Blues
CD Woodbury Trio at Salmon Bay Eagles
The CD Woodbury Trio returns to the legendary Salmon Bay Eagles. Come join us for a fun night of music and cheer.
Salmon Bay Eagles
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
CD Woodbury Trio
CDWoodbury@gmail.com
Salmon Bay Eagles
5216 20th Ave NWSeattle, Washington 98107
206 783-7791
secretary2141@outlook.com